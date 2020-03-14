Heavy Rain, Hailstorm In Parts Of Delhi, Traffic Jams Reported

Delhi hailstorm: Slow-moving traffic was reported in many parts of the capital.

Many parts of Delhi, this afternoon, looked snowed in as busy roads were covered in hailstones. Heavy rain along with hail and thunderstorms hit parts of the capital, causing traffic congestion on several busy roads.

The sudden weekend downpour and hail sent social media into an overdrive, with many sharing videos and images on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

"Hail storm in Delhi, haven't seen anything like this here for a long while," Kabir Taneja tweeted.

Hail storm in Delhi, haven't seen anything like this here for a long while... pic.twitter.com/P9H7qOhQI1 — Kabir Taneja (@KabirTaneja) March 14, 2020

Brrrrrrr.....

#Hailstorm in Delhi today. Just when I thought summers are almost here! pic.twitter.com/WS8I3laeVw — Rachna Lather (@rachnalather) March 14, 2020

Nature's not happy.

A #hailstorm in March in Delhi does not bode well, specially for farmers. pic.twitter.com/O4F8DuZ69L — Anisha Singh (@susheelwomaniya) March 14, 2020

The weather office said the situation will subside in about two hours.

Very small ( about 5km*25km*8km dimension) but intense convective cloud is located over central parts of Delhi which is likely to cause moderate rain alongwith moderate thunderstorm & hail activity during next 2 hours. It will subside thereafter.

2/3 — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) March 14, 2020

The rain also led to a dip in temperature.

According to the Met office, the sky will remain cloudy and more showers are likely in the evening. "The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius," an weather department official said.