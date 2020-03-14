Heavy Rain, Hailstorm In Parts Of Delhi, Traffic Jams Reported

Delhi Hailstorm: The capital woke up to rain with the minimum temperature settling at a notch above normal even as the skies remain cloudy through the day.

Many parts of Delhi, this afternoon, looked snowed in as busy roads were covered in hailstones. Heavy rain along with hail and thunderstorms hit parts of the capital, causing traffic congestion on several busy roads.

The sudden weekend downpour and hail sent social media into an overdrive, with many sharing videos and images on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

"Hail storm in Delhi, haven't seen anything like this here for a long while," Kabir Taneja tweeted.

The weather office said the situation will subside in about two hours.

The rain also led to a dip in temperature. 

According to the Met office, the sky will remain cloudy and more showers are likely in the evening. "The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius," an weather department official said.

