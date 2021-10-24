Heavy Firing In J&K's Poonch As Anti-Terror Operation Enters 14th Day

Two policemen and an army soldier have been injured in the gunbattle between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. A jailed Pakistani terrorist who was brought to the forest for identification of the terrorist hideout was also injured in the cross-firing, officials said, adding that he could not be taken out from the site due to heavy fire.

The fresh gunbattle in Poonch - where the anti-terror operation entered its 14th day today - started after terrorists opened fire on a joint search party of the Army and police inside a forest in Poonch district this morning, officials said.

Two policemen, an army soldier, and a terrorist from PoK were injured when they were approaching a terrorist hideout in Bhata Durian area.

Police said the terrorist, Zia Mustafa, couldn't be extracted due to heavy firing.

Zia, was lodged in Kot Balwal jail for several years and taken on 10 days remand by police on Friday.