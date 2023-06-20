Amid Nationwide Heatwave Fury, Health Minister To Hold Key Meet Today

Heatwave: Several states have extended their summer vacations (Representational)

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a high-level meeting today to review the country's preparedness as several states continue to reel under intense heatwaves.

The weather agency has predicted severe to very severe heatwave conditions in various regions such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana among others.

Over the past few days, deaths due to heat stroke have been reported from several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha.

In the wake of scorching heat, several states have extended their summer vacations as a response to the extreme heat.