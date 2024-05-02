Heatwave Continues In East, South; Telangana To Hit 45 Degrees Soon

The IMD also issued a red alert for severe heatwave in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha

As vast swathes of east and south India continued to bake under the scorching sun on Thursday, with the mercury in two Telangana districts hitting the 44 degrees Celsius mark; a top scientist with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) held out no hope of an immediate respite for the state, adding that the maximum temperature can reach up to 45 degrees C over the next few days.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, IMD scientist Dr A. Sravani said, "The maximum temperatures in Telangana have been on an upward curve over the last few days, It has now shot up to 44 degrees C. Over the next two to three days, the heatwave that has been building up steadily will intensify further. While across the state, the maximum temperatures have been upwards of 40 degrees C over the last few days, some parts even hit 44 degrees C."

"Some of the state observatories have even recorded maximum temperatures in the region of 45 degrees C or more in certain areas. The eastern part of the state has recorded temperatures in excess of 43 degrees C, while two districts have seen the mercury breach the 44 degrees C-mark. The Nizamabad district saw the mercury hit 44.1 degrees C while Ramagundam in the Peddapalli district recorded 44.4 degrees C," the climate scientist added.

"The prevailing condition will continue over the next four days. We will issue an orange alert (heatwave warning) tomorrow. After May 5, the maximum temperature in the state could show a marginal decrease with showers, too, predicted," Sravani added.

According to a post on the official X handle of the IMD, Rentachintala in Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest maximum temperature on Thursday, at 46.2 degrees C, followed by Tirupathi and Rayalaseema at 45.6 degrees C; Khammam and Telangana at 45 degrees C; Talcher in Odisha at 45 degrees C; Purulia and Gangetic West Bengal at 44.1 degrees C; Karur Paramathi in Tamil Nadu at 44 degrees C); Malda and sub-Himalayan West Bengal at 41.8 degrees C; and Forbesganj in Bihar at 41.4 degrees C.

The IMD also issued a red alert for severe heatwave in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha, saying the condition was likely to persist over the next two to three days. The Met also issued an 'Orange' alert for Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh over the next 4-5 days.

Further, according to the IMD, the heatwave will persist in most areas of the eastern and southern states in May, including Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

While the political temperature south of the Vindhyas has peaked amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, in several cities of Telangana, not just the people but political leaders, as well, have had to bow to the unforgiving sun.

Amid the intense heatwave, leaders across political parties have been wary not to take carry out campaign-related activities during the day and have been going door-to-door and taking out rallies and roadshows before 10 am or after 5 pm. The district administration has also been running awareness campaigns among voters in the morning or evening.

From party offices, shops to religious places, all establishments stay closed in the afternoon hours, with priests, aides and devotees at temples, as well as party workers choosing to stay indoors.

