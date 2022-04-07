Heat Wave Continues In Rajasthan, Jalore Sizzles At 45.2 Degrees

Several places recorded a maximum temperature from 41 to 43 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Heat wave conditions continued to prevail in parts of Rajasthan on Thursday, with Jalore being the hottest city at 45.2 degrees Celsius, IMD said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heat waves and an orange alert for severe heat waves in some parts of the state for the next five days, an IMD spokesperson said.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 44.9 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 44.8 in Phalodi, 44.4 each in Jaisalmer and Banswara, 44.3 in Sriganganagar, 44 in Bikaner, and 43.2 degrees Celsius in Churu.

