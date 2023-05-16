Hearings In Hybrid Mode During Supreme Court Summer Break, '1 Precondition'

Vacation benches will conduct hearing through hybrid mode, said the Chief Justice of India

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud today said the vacation benches will conduct hearing through hybrid mode to enable lawyers to appear from various destinations.

The benches will be taking up fresh matters as well, he said.

The Supreme Court is closing for summer break from May 22 to July 2 and only vacation benches will conduct hearing to deal with urgent matters.

At the outset of Tuesday's proceedings, the Chief Justice of India said the vacation benches will be taking up fresh admission matters and the hearing will be conducted through hybrid mode where lawyers can appear physically and through video-conference from their respective destinations.

"In case, someone wants to go and argue from somewhere more convenient, you are most welcome... there is only one precondition that the lawyers should be properly dressed," the bench, also comprising justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, said.

The Chief Justice of India said more than 300 fresh matters, which could not have been taken up, would be listed before the vacation benches.

"My brothers who are sitting in the vacation benches have sportingly agreed to hearing fresh matters in vacations," the Chief Justice of India said.



