Hearing On Salman Khan's Poaching Case Deferred To December 18

Salman Khan was sentenced to 5 years for killing two blackbucks in Kankani of Jodhpur in 1998. (File)

Hearing on two appeals pertaining to two poaching cases against Bollywood actor Salman Khan were deferred to December 18 by a sessions court in Jodhpur today due to lack of time.

"There are two appeals pending in the sessions court -- one each by the government against acquittal of Salman Khan in the Arms Act case and one by Salman Khan himself challenging the conviction in a poaching case," said Salman Khan's counsel Mahesh Bora.

Both were deferred due to "unavailability of enough time with the court".

Before this, hearing on the two applications moved by prosecution against Salman Khan was also deferred till November 29.

One of these applications was moved by the prosecution alleging that Salman Khan had misled the court to obtain exemption from appearance in the court on the ground of a physical problem, while the other application had alleged that Salman Khan had given false information about his arms through an affidavit.

Salman Khan was sentenced to 5 years by the trial court, convicting him in a case under Wildlife Protection Act for killing two blackbucks in Kankani of Jodhpur in 1998.