"Healthy Food, Yoga...": A Day In The Life Of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud during an interview to NDTV gave a peek into how a typical day starts for him, one of the custodians of the Constitution. For the Chief Justice of India, the day begins at 3.30 am.

"The environment is calm at 3.30 am. At that time I can contemplate on things, and do yoga. I have been doing yoga for 25 years," Chief Justice Chandrachud told NDTV.

His best friend, the Chief Justice said, is his wife Kalpana Das with whom he maintains an Ayurvedic diet.

"We both are vegan, and our lifestyle is plant-based. I think whatever we eat affects our brain. I think your fitness comes from within, from within yourself, from your mind, from your heart. You can be as fit as you want," Chief Justice Chandrachud said.

"My life is no different from other people's lives. It has ups and downs. I have seen many aspects of life as have others. You should always keep hope to overcome any problem. It is important to understand that every difficulty has a purpose. You will not know about it then, but you will know later," the Chief Justice said.

The Chief Justice also shared some tips about healthy eating. "I prefer to eat ramdana and not wholegrains. In Maharashtra, sabudana khichid is made on fasting days, so I eat ramdana. I have been fasting every Monday for the past 25 years. Ramdana is a must-have in Maharashtra," he said. "It's a very light food, and is one of the healthiest," he added.

Does Chief Justice Chandrachud have a cheat day? "Yes," he said. "I like ice-cream on my cheat day."

"Half of your difficulties will be solved if you keep your mind under control," he said.

Chief Justice Chandrachud began serving as the head of the Supreme Court in November 2022 for a two-year tenure. His father, Chief Justice YV Chandrachud, was the longest-serving Chief Justice Of India.

Chief Justice Chandrachud holds an undergraduate degree in Economics from St Stephen's College. He later completed LLB from Delhi University, and LLM and a doctorate from Harvard Law School in the US.