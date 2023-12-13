Health Ministry Formulates Draft Menstrual Hygiene Policy

Smriti Irani highlighted initiatives taken for the promotion of menstrual hygiene. (File)

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has formulated a draft menstrual hygiene policy in consultation with stakeholders, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The Centre already implements a scheme for the promotion of menstrual hygiene among girls in the 10-19 age group, she told the House.

The scheme is supported by the National Health Mission through the State Programme Implementation Plan route, based on the proposals received from the states or Union Territories. One of the major objectives of the scheme is to increase awareness on menstrual hygiene, Irani said.

The health ministry has formulated a draft menstrual hygiene policy in consultation with stakeholders, she added.

She also highlighted the other initiatives taken by the various ministries for the promotion of menstrual hygiene.

Under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao component of Mission Shakti -- an umbrella scheme for safety, security and empowerment of women implemented by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development -- raising awareness about menstrual hygiene is one of the key areas, she added.

