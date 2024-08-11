'He Was Stuck To Pole For 15 Minutes': Witness After Delhi Teen Electrocuted

More updates on the matter are awaited. (Representational)

An eyewitness to the tragic death of a 13-year-old boy due to electrocution at a cricket ground in outer Delhi's Ranhola area said that the boy was stuck to the pole for at least 15 minutes.

"Yesterday I heard some children shouting on the ground after which I came running. By the time I reached, a boy told me that his brother got an electric shock from an iron pole and I saw that the boy had already died. The boy was stuck to the pole for at least 15 minutes. Later, police reached the spot..." said an eyewitness, Keshav.

According to the police, a PCR call around 1.30 pm was received on Saturday that a 13-year-old boy was playing cricket on the Cricket Ground in Kotla Vihar Ph-2 when he got an electric shock from an iron pole carrying electric wire to a Gaushala situated in a corner of the said ground when he went to get the ball.

The body was immediately taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital by PCR van. The hospital authorities declared him dead, said the police.

FIR u/s 106(1) BNS has been registered and an investigation has been taken up, according to the police.

More updates on the matter are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)