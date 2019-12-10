'He Should Be Killed In Encounter': Father Of Rape Survivor In Haryana

Haryana: The rape survivor's father said the accused also tried to kill his daughter

The father of a seven-year-old rape survivor in Haryana, who is being treated at a hospital since June, has sought swift justice against the accused, similar to the killing of four men, accused of raping a veterinarian, by the Telangana Police.

"My demand is that the accused in my daughter's case too should be killed in an encounter, similar to what happened in Telangana and no action on the police should be taken for it," the survivor's father told reporters in Karnal.

"Every country has different laws to deal with rapists. The government should formulate a law here too which enables strictest possible punishment for rapists so that any person shudders before committing such a crime," he added.

The accused, after raping the minor on May 31, also tried to kill her using blades, resulting in multiple cuts on her body, for which she needed multiple surgeries and intensive care.

The has undergone multiple surgeries, Director of Kalpana Chawla Medical College Dr Himanshu Madan said.

"The child was admitted to our hospital on June 9 and at that time we did not have a paediatric surgeon, so she was referred to PGI, Chandigarh where she underwent surgery. Her next surgery is planned for December 27 in the same facility in Chandigarh. She is being kept with us for safety, according to court orders," Dr Madan said.

Karnal police chief Surendra Bhoria told reporters that the accused has been arrested, adding all possible protection is being provided to the survivor.

"The complaint in the rape case of the minor was registered on June 1 following which the accused was arrested within 24 hours. We have also assigned a woman sub-inspector to accompany the child at all times for her protection. Police filed a chargesheet on July 19," Mr Bhoria said.