He Killed Wife With Iron Rod Over Fight In Bihar, Mob Killed Him For It

Gopal Nutt allegedly hit his wife on the head, inflicting fatal injuries to her: Police (File)

A 48-year-old man today beat his wife to death with an iron rod following which angry villagers killed him in Bihar's Rohtas district.

The incident occurred at Vishrampur village Mufassil police station of the district, Mufassil police station SHO Jagniwas Singh said the woman was identified as Durgawati Devi, 40 and her husband Gopal Nutt, 48.

Police are investigating the double murder and ascertaining what led to the fight between the couple.

Gopal Nutt allegedly hit his wife on the head, inflicting fatal injuries to her.

Durgawati Devi, who was brought to Sadar hospital by villagers, died at the hospital. This angered the villagers who, in turn, beat up her husband and killed him on the spot, the SHO said.

The post-mortem of both the bodies have been conducted, the SHO said and added that an unnamed FIR has been lodged with Mufassil police station in this regard.

