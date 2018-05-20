No Rotational Chief Ministership Arrangement With Congress: Kumaraswamy

Ahead of his swearing-in on Wednesday, HD Kumaraswamy told NDTV today that his Janata Dal (Secular) has no rotational arrangement with the Congress in Karnataka for the chief minister's post. Mr Kumaraswamy also said that the two parties would work on a common minimum programme.
Last night, in a key meeting, the Congress and the JD(S) finalised the details of power sharing. Sources indicated that both sides agreed to constitute a coalition coordination committee and to draw a common minimum programme.
The Congress, which won 78 seats in comparison to JD(S)' 38, will get the lion's share of the ministries.
This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.
