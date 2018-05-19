HD Kumaraswamy Oath On Monday, Invites Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati HD Kumaraswamy said he will take oath as the Karnataka chief minister on Monday.

Hours after BJP's BS Yeddyurappa quit as Karnataka chief minister, Janata Dal Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy this evening staked claim to form the government with the Congress.After meeting Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala, Mr Kumaraswamy said he will take oath as chief minister on Monday."Today the BJP government has failed to show their strength on the floor of the house. On that basis governor invited me to form the next government," the JDS leader said.The JDS leader has invited Congress president Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, BSP chief Mayawati and others for the swearing-in ceremony, which will be held between noon and 1 pm on May 21.Mr Kumaraswamy, 58, said tonight his JDS and the Congress will sit together and figure out their plans to run the government smoothly. Sources say the deputy chief minister will likely be from the Congress. Taking a jibe at the BJP and Mr Yeddyurappa, he said the JDS-Congress combine will call for an assembly session to prove majority as soon as possible. "We don't need 15 days," he said.Today's trust vote for the Yeddyurappa government was ordered by the Supreme Court yesterday on a petition by the Congress and JDS challenging the governor's decision inviting Mr Yeddyurappa to form the government and prove his majority in 15 days after election results were announced on Tuesday.