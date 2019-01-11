HD Kumaraswamy Seeks Time For Action Against Minister For Cash Seizure From His Clerk

The matter has been handed over to the anti-corruption bureau for investigation.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy today sought time to act against minister for backward classes welfare C Puttarangashetty, whose personal assistant was caught with unaccounted cash of Rs 25.76 lakh on January 4 at the state secretariat.

"Give me some time. I take decisions in accordance with the law. There is no question of patronising anyone. I never believe in cover-up politics in the case of wrongdoing," he said in response to a question from reporters on when he would take action against the minister.

The chief Minister declined to comment on Mr Puttarangashetty's move to seek a court injunction to bar the media from publishing reports relating to the seizure.

Police said S G Mohan Kumar was arrested on January 4 with Rs 25.76 lakh in cash, which was collected from four contractors.

The matter has been handed over to the anti-corruption bureau for investigation.

The BJP has demanded that the minister be sacked to ensure an impartial investigation.

"How can a fair investigation be carried out as long as Puttarangashetty is in the cabinet? He should be removed first," BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa had demanded three days ago.