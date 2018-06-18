HD Kumaraswamy Meets Rahul Gandhi In Delhi Day Before His Birthday

The Congress and the JD-S have formed the new Karnataka government in a post-poll tie-up. (File)

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met Congress president Rahul Gandhi at his residence today and gave him his best wishes ahead of his birthday tomorrow.Mr Kumaraswamy was accompanied by JD-S secretary general Danish Ali, while AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Congress K C Venugopal too was present during the meeting.JD-S sources termed it as a 'courtesy visit' during which the Congress chief assured the new Congress-JDS government in the state of his full support.The Congress and the JD-S have formed the new Karnataka government in a post-poll tie-up after the BJP failed to get a majority of its own. The BJP's BS Yeddyurappa was briefly sworn in as chief minister but had to tender his resignation after he failed to prove his majority.