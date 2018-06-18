HD Kumaraswamy Meets Rahul Gandhi In Delhi Day Before His Birthday

JD-S sources termed it as a 'courtesy visit' during which the Congress chief assured the new Congress-JDS government in the state of his full support.

The Congress and the JD-S have formed the new Karnataka government in a post-poll tie-up. (File)

New Delhi:  Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met Congress president Rahul Gandhi at his residence today and gave him his best wishes ahead of his birthday tomorrow.

Mr Kumaraswamy was accompanied by JD-S secretary general Danish Ali, while AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Congress K C Venugopal too was present during the meeting.

The Congress and the JD-S have formed the new Karnataka government in a post-poll tie-up after the BJP failed to get a majority of its own. The BJP's BS Yeddyurappa was briefly sworn in as chief minister but had to tender his resignation after he failed to prove his majority. 

