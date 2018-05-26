HD Kumaraswamy Congratulates Modi Government On Completing 4 Years In Office Asked whether PM Modi and his government had fulfilled the people's expectations, Mr Kumaraswamy said, "Let's see, it is for the people to decide."

Kumaraswamy said he has sought an appointment with the prime minister for a meeting. Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy today congratulated the BJP-led NDA government on completing four years in office.



Asked whether PM Modi and his government had fulfilled the people's expectations, Mr Kumaraswamy said, "Let's see, it is for the people to decide."



"They have made several promises through speeches, they have discussed about big things, but they have not been able to implement is the opinion expressed by many political analysts," he told reporters.



Mr Kumaraswamy also said he has sought an appointment with the prime minister for a meeting.



"I may get an appointment.. probably tomorrow or day after tomorrow. Once I get it, I will meet him and other central ministers," he added.



Meanwhile, official sources said Mr Kumaraswamy will be meeting the Prime Minister in New Delhi on Monday at 11:30 am.



