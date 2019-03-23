HD Deve Gowda To Contest Lok Sabha Polls From Karnataka's Tumakuru

HD Deve Gowda will contest Lok Sabha polls 2019 from Tumakuru or Tumkur.

After weeks of suspense, the announcement was finally made on Saturday. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Tumakuru constituency in Karnataka as the candidate for the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) and Congress alliance.

Last week, Mr Deve Gowda had handed over his seat - Hassan in southern Karnataka - to grandson Prajwal Revanna at a public event in the parliamentary constituency in a moment that had leaders from the three generations of the JD-S in tears.

The other seat, which is right now represented by the JDS in parliament, was Mandya. The JD-S, which was given the ticket to the constituency under the seat-sharing arrangement with the coalition partner Congress, gave it to another grandson of Mr Deve Gowda - Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. This had raised the question about where HD Deve Gowda would choose to contest from.

With the announcement of Mr Deve Gowda's candidacy, three of the eight seats the JD-S managed to wrest from coalition partner Congress will go to the Gowda family. After long-drawn negotiations, the Congress and the JD-S had come to a 20-8 seat sharing agreement last week.

