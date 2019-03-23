'Yet To Decide': HD Deve Gowda Keeps People Guessing About Lok Sabha Seat

HD Deve Gowda, the experienced and shrewd politician, keeps people guessing.

Prajwal Revanna of the Janata Dal Secular filed his nomination today in an event marked with a procession and crowds in Karnataka's Hassan, considered a JDS stronghold.

The parliamentary seat was represented by his grandfather, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, who made the announcement that he was handing over his seat to the son of his minister son, HD Revanna, in a moment that had all three generations in tears.

The other seat which is right now represented by the JDS in parliament is Mandya.

The JDS, which was given the ticket to the constituency under the seat-sharing arrangement with the coalition partner Congress, is expected to see another Gowda grandson file his nomination on Monday.

This raises the question - where will HD Gowda contest from? The veteran politician has not given any answer so far. "I still have to decide whether I am needed in Parliament," he told NDTV.

The 86-year-old is expected to contest the April election and possible constituencies where he is likely to contest are Bengaluru North and Tumakuru.

The urban seat of Bengaluru North poses a challenge to the JDS given the perception that the JDS's appeal is largely rural.

Also, all Bengaluru seats are currently held by the BJP, with Sadananda Gowda a strong repeat candidate for that party.

Many Congress workers in Bengaluru North also do not agree to the idea of Mr Gowda being contesting from here.

If speculations are to be believed Mr Gowda still hopes the Congress will hand over the Mysuru-Kodagu seat to him.

Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah is said to be reluctant to hand over the seat where his home district lies. This is an area where the JDS and Congress do have a strong base - traditionally as rivals.

State Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao pretty much rules out any last minute exchange of seats between the parties.

"That is very unlikely," he told NDTV. "Mr Deve Gowda had asked my opinion about which seat he should contest. I told him - but I don't think I should share what I told him!"

And still, Deve Gowda, the experienced and shrewd politician, keeps people guessing.

