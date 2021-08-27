Have Post-Covid Health Issues, Chest Pain, Angioplasty Needed: Rajasthan Chief Minister

"Got my CT done in SMS hospital. Angioplasty will be done," Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today said that he will undergo angioplasty at a hospital in Jaipur after experiencing "severe chest pain".

The 70-year-old Congress leader had tested positive for COVID-19 in April this year.

"Post Covid I was having health issues & since yesterday I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT done in SMS hospital. Angioplasty will be done," Mr Gehlot tweeted.

Angioplasty is a procedure to open clogged heart arteries.

"I am happy that I am getting it done at SMS Hospital. I am fine and will be back soon. Your blessings and well wishes are with me," he said.



