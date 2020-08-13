Have Permitted UGC To Conduct University Exams: Centre To Supreme Court

The Union home ministry has said that it would allow university exams in the "academic interest" of students and issued a notification to the University Grants Commission, which conducts the exams.



The decision was taken after requests by the Ministry of Human Resource Development and the directions of the National Disaster Management Authority, it told the Supreme Court today.

The students have challenged the final-year exam guidelines issued by the UGC, which will be heard by the top court tomorrow. A group of 31 students from several states -- including Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Meghalaya and Uttar Pradesh -- have demanded that final year students be promoted on basis of their past performance.

Different states, including Maharashtra and Delhi, had earlier decided to cancel final year university exams. The UGC, however, told the Supreme Court that states have no power to cancel university exams.