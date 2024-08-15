"Have Freed Space Sector From Restrictions": PM Modi

PM Modi said 140 crore citizens of India can achieve the goal of a prosperous India.



Delivering his 11th consecutive Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the space sector is crucial to India's growth story.

"Earlier our space sector was in shackles, but we have freed it. It is an opportunity for our young startups. Today we are seeing private satellites being launched. When intentions are right, we get the desired results," PM Modi said.

"We have taken big steps towards modernising infrastructure, and also given priority to ease of living. The country's youth does not want to go slow, this is our golden era. The path of reforms chosen by us has become the blueprint for growth and not just for debate clubs," he added.

PM Modi said 140 crore citizens of India can achieve the goal of a prosperous and developed India if they walk shoulder to shoulder with united resolve. There may be challenges and shortages of resources but people united in their goal can overcome them to achieve their target, he added.

The first Independence Day address of his third term takes him past Manmohan Singh, who hoisted the flag 10 times from the Red Fort during 2004-2014, and places him behind Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, who did the honours 17 and 16 times respectively.

