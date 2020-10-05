'BJP Running Malicious Campaign Against Hathras Girl': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi accused the BJP of running a malicious campaign against Hathras woman.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP of running a malicious campaign against the woman who had died in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras after allegedly being gang-raped by four men.

The Congress leader asked the government whether it will order a judiciary enquiry in the case and when it will take action against the District Magistrate.

"Yesterday, the Chief Minister of UP spoke about solving problems through dialogue. So will they listen to the victim's family? When to act on Hathras DM? When to order a judicial inquiry? The first step to justice is to listen to the victim girl. The reality is that the BJP is still running a malicious campaign against the girl," the Congress leader tweeted.

Two days ago, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi reached Hathras after the UP administration conveyed that a group of five persons can meet the victim's family.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra drove the vehicle towards DND Flyway where police were present in strength and Congress workers had also assembled in support of their leaders.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has announced a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident. It had earlier announced a probe by Special Investigating Team of its officials.

The 19-year-old woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested.