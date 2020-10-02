Hathras Rape Case Protest LIVE: Congress Prayer Meet, Bhim Army Chief's Delhi Protest Over Hathras Case

Hathras rape case protest: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be attending a prayer meet

CongressGeneral Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has reached a Valmiki temple in Delhi where she will be attending a prayer meeting organised by the party's Delhi unit in the wake of the Hathras incident. The Congress has asked its party leaders to organise prayer meetings in Valmiki Temples across the country as the victim who was killed in Hathras belonged to the scheduled caste. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who had earlier called for a protest at Delhi's India Gate at 5 pm, shifted the venue to nearby Jantar Mantar amid orders banning large gatherings in and around India Gate.

The 20-year-old who died on Tuesday had suffered multiple fractures, paralysis and severe spinal injury when she was assaulted by four men of the so-called upper castes from her village on September 14. The police said there was a gash in her tongue because she had bitten it when the men were trying to strangle her.

The brutality to the woman and the post-midnight funeral by the police has triggered a widespread outrage.

Here are the Updates on Hathras Protest:

Oct 02, 2020 17:06 (IST) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has arrived to attend a prayer meet for the Hathras victim at Prachin Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir in Delhi. The temple had hosted Mahatma Gandhi for 214 days between April 1946 and June 1947.

Oct 02, 2020 16:58 (IST) Trinamool Congress slams ''jungle raj'' in UP after its delegation stopped from meeting Hathras victim's family

The TMC on Friday lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government for unleashing "jungle raj" in

the northern state, after its four-member delegation was stopped from meeting the family members of Hathras gang-rape victim.

The BJP unit of West Bengal, however, asked the TMC to stop "politicising the death" and take a look at its own track record when it came to tackling crimes against women.



A statement issued by the party said the delegation, led by the party's Rajya Sabha MP Derek O' Brien, wanted to meet the family members of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, and

express their solidarity with her grieving parents. Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Pratima Mondal and Mamata Thakur, all parliamentarians, were the three other members of the delegation.



Condemning the incident, TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee claimed that the Yogi Adityanath government has let loose a reign of terror and "crossed all limits of decency".



"Is it a democracy? MPs are being heckled and pushed to ground. How come police officers have this audacity to heckle members of Parliament? The state government, which has failed to protect to a Dalit girl and is busy hushing up the matter, is now using brute force against opposition," he said.



The TMC on Friday lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government for unleashing "jungle raj" inThe BJP unit of West Bengal, however, asked the TMC to stop "politicising the death" and take a look at its own track record when it came to tackling crimes against women.express their solidarity with her grieving parents. Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Pratima Mondal and Mamata Thakur, all parliamentarians, were the three other members of the delegation.

Oct 02, 2020 16:52 (IST) Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to protest at India Gate at 5 PM

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has said that he will stage a protest at India Gate at 5 pm on Friday demanding justice for the 20-year-old Hathras girl, who died in the national capital on September 29, a fortnight after allegedly being gang-raped.



Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) around India Gate, which prohibits assembly of five or more people at a time.



In a video message, Mr Azad said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi needed to break his silence over the incident.