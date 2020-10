Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attended the prayer meet in Delhi.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attended a prayer meet at Delhi's Valmiki Temple organised amid nationwide outrage over the alleged rape and murder of a 20-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

The opposition party has been at the fore of demonstrations against the incident that has put Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP, which rules at the centre and in UP, on the receiving end of growing public outrage.