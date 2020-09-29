Bhim Army Protest Outside Delhi Hospital Over UP Woman's Gang-Rape, Death

The caste angle in the horrific gangrape and torture of a 20-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh was highlighted by Chandrashekar Azad's Bhim Army, which is holding a protest outside the Delhi hospital, where she died today. The group, which became prominent during caste-related clashes in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, is demanding punishment for her attackers, some of whom have been arrested.



The road in front of the premier All India Institure of Medical Sciences is blocked and slogans of "Phansi do (hang them)" are being raised by the crowd.

The woman, a resident of Hathras district, was dragged off from the fields while cutting grass. She had sustained multiple fractures and her tongue had been slashed. After fighting for her life for days, she died this morning at the Safdarjung hospital.