Hate Lessons: How Kerala Mother Helped UK-Based Man Radicalise Her Teen Son

The Kerala Police FIR into the alleged ISIS indoctrination of a 15-year-old boy identifies his mother as an active participant in the effort to radicalise him, working in coordination with a UK-based ISIS supporter. The document, accessed by NDTV, sets out in detail how the minor was allegedly exposed to ISIS propaganda, instructed to hate other religions, and encouraged to adopt the terror group's ideology.

Filed under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), the FIR names two primary accused. The first, identified as Anzar, is described in the document as a member of the so-called Islamic State terror organisation, currently residing in Leicester in the United Kingdom. According to investigators, he allegedly showed the teenager graphic ISIS murder videos on his laptop and presented the group's ideology as the "greatest path of Islam". The FIR states that Anzar urged the boy to embrace ISIS as the "true path of Islam" and sought to cultivate hostility toward other religions.

The second accused is the boy's mother, Fidha Mohammed Ali, who investigators say supported and enabled the radicalisation attempt. The FIR records that she allegedly acted in coordination with Anzar. Police sources say the working assumption is that both individuals jointly influenced, guided and attempted to indoctrinate the minor.

The Kerala Police believe the case may reflect a wider network. Preliminary indications, according to sources, suggest sleeper elements linked to the terror group could be functioning in parts of the state. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has begun a preliminary inquiry and is preparing for a full takeover of the probe. Once jurisdiction shifts, the Kochi NIA office will register a fresh FIR and assume control of the investigation.

The case has further significance because of Anzar's family background. NDTV earlier reported that his brother, Siddhiqul, was convicted in the 2016 Kanakamala ISIS conspiracy case. In that case, eight individuals were charge-sheeted for allegedly plotting attacks in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Sources said that although Anzar was placed under surveillance during the 2016 investigation, he was not charged because he was living in Ukraine at the time. A retired NIA officer told NDTV that investigators may now consider alerting Interpol to facilitate Anzar's deportation.

The ongoing inquiry has also led officers to re-examine all previously listed suspects from the 2016 case to determine whether any dormant networks may have been revived. According to NIA officials, each person earlier chargesheeted or named in the Kanakamala investigation is being tracked again as part of the new assessment.