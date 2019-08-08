Has 'Muscular Nationalism' Resolved Any Conflict In World?: P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram today attacked the government over its actions on Jammu and Kashmir

Senior Congress leader and former Home Minister P Chidambaram today attacked the government over its actions on Jammu and Kashmir, asking if "muscular nationalism" has resolved any conflict in the world.

The Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and divided it into two union territories.

Mr Chidambaram also cited former civil servant Shah Faesal's comments on the issue to hit out at the government.

"Shah Faesal came first in the Civil Services Examination and joined the IAS. He has called the government's actions on J&K as 'the biggest betrayal'," Mr Chidambaram said in one of a series of tweets.

Has 'muscular nationalism' resolved any conflict anywhere in the world? - P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 8, 2019

"If Shah Faesal thinks so, imagine what millions of ordinary people of J&K think," he said.

"Has 'muscular nationalism' resolved any conflict anywhere in the world?" Mr Chidambaram asked.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.