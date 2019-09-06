Haryana's 'Most-Wanted' Criminal Escapes From Lock-Up In Daring Jailbreak

Vikram Gujjar is wanted in seven criminal cases in Haryana's Mahendragarh.

One of the most-wanted criminals in Haryana managed to escape from a police lock-up in Rajasthan this morning, in a scene straight out of a Bollywood thriller.

Six men barged into a police station in Alwar, 166 km from Delhi, early this morning and fired several rounds of gunshots at the station building. The gang escaped with a man called Vikram Gujjar who was in the lock-up. The police are suspecting that the men used AK-47s rifles. Though 25 rounds appeared to have been fired, no one has been injured.

There was a bounty of Rs. 1 lakh on Vikram Gujjar, also called Papla. He is wanted in seven criminal cases in neighbouring Haryana's Mahendragarh.

Six men barged into a police station in Alwar and fired several rounds of gunshots.

Top police officers are at the police station after what is seen as one of the most daring jailbreaks in Rajasthan. Barricades have been set up on all roads leading out of Alwar to catch the gang.

"This criminal carried a reward of Rs. 1 lakh and I am told that he escaped in a similar fashion from a court in Haryana's Mahendragarh area. Our police is on the lookout for them and we are in touch with the Haryana DGP," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said.

The Rajasthan police chief is in touch with his Haryana counterpart.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.