Haryana's Big Announcement On Girls' Education For Families Having Rs 1.8 Lakh Income

Manohar Khattar also announced the conversion of Samalkha from municipality to municipal council (File)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Sunday announced free education in both government and private colleges for girls from families with an annual income of Rs 1.80 lakh in the state.

In addition, the state government would also cover half of college fees for girls from families with income ranging from Rs 1.80 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.

The fees for private colleges, where applicable, will be borne by the Haryana government, the chief minister said.

Mr Khattar also announced the conversion of Samalkha from a municipality to a municipal council.

He made these announcements during the Jan Ashirwad rally organised at Samalkha in Panipat district, according to an official statement.

Mr Khattar also unveiled a development plan for the residents of Samalkha. He disclosed plans to establish two sectors, each spanning 100 acres, wherever land is available in Samalkha.

Furthermore, he announced that the existing 50-bed community health center in Samalkha would be converted into a 100-bed hospital.

He further outlined several other developmental initiatives, including an eight-kilometre-long road as an eastern bypass on the minor road from Karhans village near Pattikalyana, Rs 11 lakh grant each to Ravidas Sabha and Kashyap Rajput Dharamshala, and construction of a Rs 6.80 crore underpass at Narayana Gate in Samalkha.

He also announced the construction of a bypass on the highway in front of Samalkha bus stand and said Rs 2 crore will be given for installation of lights and beautification at Chulkana Dham.

Besides, stalled work of Punjabi Sabha building will be completed, Mr Khattar said.

Other projects announced included the development of a vegetable market in Bapauli with Rs 1.25 crore, a bus stand in the village, and the construction of the bridge on Nangla R Drain at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore.

The Chief Minister also allocated Rs 8.5 crore for nine roads of the marketing board and Rs 25 crore for the repair of PWD roads.

He also highlighted the government's achievements since 2014, emphasizing the commitment to eradicating corruption, reducing crime, and eliminating caste-based politics, the statement said.

Mr Khattar underscored the state's appeal for investment, focusing on education, health, security, self-respect, self-reliance, service, and good governance.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)