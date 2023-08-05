Officials Assure Gurugram Migrant Workers As Violence Triggers Exodus

Security has been tightened at various places in Haryana amid flaring violence (File)

Authorities in Gurugram visited slums and urged labourers to go to work without any fear in an attempt to stop the exodus of migrant workers from the city.

A number of workers began fleeing to their hometowns in other states amid violence that flared up in Gurugram and Nuh earlier this week.

Gurgugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav visited the slums near Sector 58 and 70 on Saturday as part of the ongoing exercise to assure people about their safety and maintain law and order.

"The situation is peaceful now and there is no need to panic," Mr Yadav said, urging the slum residents to go about their daily activities without any fear and assuring them of their safety.

Interacting with the migrant workers, Mr Yadav told them that if anyone threatens them to leave the place, they should immediately inform the district administration and the nearest police station so that appropriate legal action can be taken against the miscreants.

The migrant workers said people have started returning to work after officials of the Rapid Action Force, the police, and district administration frequented their slums to assure safety.

Mr Yadav, accompanied by the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Sohna, Pradeep Singh, and the SDM Badshahpur Satish Yadav, instructed the police officers to step up patrolling in these slum areas.

Teams of Rapid Action Force have been deployed at various places in the district and the Haryana Police are trying to arrest all persons involved in anti-social activities, he said.

In the 28 cases of violence registered at different police stations in the district, 43 accused have been detained while preventive action has been taken against 62 persons to maintain peace, Mr Yadav added.