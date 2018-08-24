Haryana Student Commits Suicide After Allegedly Being Raped, Blackmailed

The student accused three people in her suicide note, police said (Representational)

Three people including a woman were arrested for their alleged involvement in the rape and blackmail of a student who later committed suicide in Haryana, police said.

The victim, pursuing her graduation, had blamed the trio for her death in her suicide note, police said. The arrests came after the victim's father lodged an FIR, they said.

In his complaint, the father alleged that the accused woman was his daughter's friend and had secretly shared her photos with her accomplices.

The men morphed the photos using an editing software and demanded sexual favours from the victim in return for not making the obscene photos public, the complaint said.

They raped the victim on several occasions for months and drugged her as well, it alleged.

The victim's body was handed over to her family after a post-mortem examination, deputy superintendent of police Sunil Kumar said.

The suicide note has been sent to a forensic lab to check its authenticity and further investigation was on, he added.