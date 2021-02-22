Haryana Schools To Reopen For Classes 3 To 5 From Wednesday

Chandigarh:
The Haryana Government has issued orders for reopening of government and private primary schools for students of Classes 3 to 5 from Wednesday, after they were closed for almost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Chandigarh education department said the schools can function from 10:00AM to 1:30 PM.
However, students will be allowed to take online classes too if they want.
All COVID-19 guidelines like distancing and checking of temperature of students will be followed once the schools reopen.