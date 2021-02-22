Haryana Schools To Reopen For Classes 3 To 5 From Wednesday

However, students will be allowed to take online classes too if they want. (Representational)

The Haryana Government has issued orders for reopening of government and private primary schools for students of Classes 3 to 5 from Wednesday, after they were closed for almost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chandigarh education department said the schools can function from 10:00AM to 1:30 PM.

However, students will be allowed to take online classes too if they want.

All COVID-19 guidelines like distancing and checking of temperature of students will be followed once the schools reopen.