Haryana Schoolgirls Allege Daily Harassment, Ask High Court To Step In

A group of schoolgirls in Haryana have moved the high court, requesting protection from harassment that they say they have to face every day on their way to school.

Five students of a government school in Manesar, from the 7th to the 12th grade, say their school does not have enough guards and boundary walls which allows men loitering in the area to harass them.

Earlier this month, the school saw an incident of break-in and vandalism.

According to The Times of India, some 600 girls study in the school which is surrounded by open spaces frequented by men who drink, stare, catcall and even abuse the students.

The school compound also houses a post office, a primary health centre, panchayat building, anganwadi, and a park.

The school has had to even shift its games class indoors.

"The school premises is being used for non-educational purposes and due to lack of proper boundary wall, the antisocial elements have easy access to the school premises," the petition filed by the students in the Punjab and Haryana High Court earlier this week read.

The girls have argued that this violates their Right to Education and that repeated appeals to local authorities have been ignored.

The high court has asked the Haryana government to file a response by August 2.

