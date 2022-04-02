Haryana Says Wearing Masks Not Compulsory In Public Places

No penalty or fine of Rs 500 shall be imposed for not wearing masks in public, said Haryana

First Maharashtra, then Delhi and now Haryana has said goodbye to wearing masks in public places. The official order came in today.

"Wearing of face mask by each person, while being in public places and workplace was made mandatory is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect," the state government said in its order.

It cautioned public to adhere to the "Covid appropriate behaviour" and that "wearing of masks, frequent use of sanitizers and maintaining social distance is desirable".

"No penalty or fine of Rs 500 shall be imposed for not wearing masks in public or work places," the order added.

The Centre had earlier advised the states and Union territories to consider discontinuing the Covid containment measures in view of a sharp decline in the number of fresh cases of the infection in the country.