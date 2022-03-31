Masks Not Compulsory In Maharashtra From Saturday, Covid Curbs Removed

Maharashtra will say goodbye to all Covid-related restrictions from Saturday as the state ushers in the Marathi New Year. The use of masks will be advised, but it will not be compulsory, the state government said.

The announcement was made by the Office of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"All COVID restrictions in Maharashtra will be lifted, as we bring in the new year this Gudi Padwa!" read a tweet from its handle. Gudhi Padwa is a spring festival to mark the traditional new year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, the state Health Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters.

"From Gudhi Padwa, all Covid-19 related restrictions under the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act will be withdrawn," Mr Tope said.