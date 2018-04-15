Haryana Police Make First Arrest For Attack On Punjabi Singer

Parmish Verma was shot at by some unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mohali on Friday night.

Shimla:  The Haryana Police today arrested a man from Himachal Pradesh's Solan district in connection with the attack on Punjabi singer Parmish Verma, police said.

The singer was shot at by some unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mohali on Friday night.

Harvinder Singh alias Happy, a resident of Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, was arrested this morning, they said.

The Haryana Police has taken him for interrogation, they said.

Mr Verma, who shot to fame with his song 'Gaal Ni Kadni', was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mohali and is currently out of danger.

Parmish Verma's popular 'Gaal Ni Kadni' song has over 118 million views on YouTube.

