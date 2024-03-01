Haryana Man Strangles Niece, 8, To Death, Buries Body 3 Km Away From Home

The girl had gone missing under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday. (Representational)

Nuh Police on Friday arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly strangling his eight-year-old niece to death and burying her body in a field 3 km away from his village, said police. The police recovered the body Friday evening and placed it in the mortuary, they said.

Her father approached police and said his daughter was playing with other children at home and went missing around 12 pm when he and his wife were away in the fields.

He filed a complaint, on the basis of which an FIR of missing person was registered at Ferozepur Jhirka Police Station on Thursday, said police.

The investigation led police to truck driver Abbas, who was arrested. During questioning, Abbas confessed to killing the girl and burying her body in Doha village. He is yet to reveal the motive behind the killing, police said.

At his instance, the girl's body was exhumed and sent to Mandikheda district hospital for post mortem, said police.

"The accused used to work as a truck driver. We are questioning him and a post mortem will be conducted tomorrow by the board of doctors," said Inspector Aman Kumar, SHO of Ferozepur Jhirka Police Station.

