Haryana Government To Observe 2-Day State Mourning For Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley, 66, died at AIIMS in New Delhi on Saturday after being admitted on August 9

The Haryana government has decided to observe a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect to former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, who died in New Delhi on Saturday.

According to a circular issued by the chief secretary office in Chandigarh, the national flag will fly at half-mast from August 24 to August 25 in the state on all the buildings where it is flown regularly, and there will be no official programmes on these days.

Mr Jaitley, 66, died at AIIMS in New Delhi on Saturday after being admitted on August 9 following complaints of breathlessness and restlessness.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.