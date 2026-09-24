Haryana Gangster Gets Parole To Marry Cambodian Partner, 3 Children To Attend

Mainpal Dhilla, a criminal serving life-term at a jail in Haryana's Jhajjar, has been granted parole to marry his Cambodian partner today.

Dhilla, a resident of Jhajjar' Badli who was extradited from Cambodia last year, has been granted a 'custody parole' for 12 hours -- from 8 am to 8 pm -- for his wedding, which is set to take place at a farmhouse near the jail.

Once the wedding rituals are concluded, he will be taken back to jail.

Bride From Cambodia

The wedding is making headlines as the bride, Meta Chan, is from Cambodia.

Dhilla met her when he fled to Cambodia while on parole. The two then started living together and have four children.

Chan has arrived in India with her three children for their wedding.

The fourth child has stayed back in Cambodia.

Mainpal Dhilla's Criminal Record

Mainpal Dhilla has 22 cases registered against him, including that of murder.

He was serving a life term in a Hisar jail after being convicted in three cases filed in 2007 and 2010. He is also accused of killing a person while in jail.

He was released on a six-week parole in July 2018 and fled the country the next month using a fake identity in the name of Sonu Kumar.

In Cambodia, he changed his identity and started a business.

Investigative agencies eventually received information regarding his presence in Cambodia, and at the request of the Haryana Police, the CBI facilitated the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice against him in November 2024.

With the help of Cambodian authorities, he was traced and arrested in July 2025. He was then extradited to India in September last year.