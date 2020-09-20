Haryana Farmers Block Roads To Protest New Agri Bills

Farmers protest against new farm bills on their tractors.

Farmers in Haryana have stepped up their protest against three new agriculture bills, which were tabled in Rajya Sabha this morning. The state government has intensified security arrangements after several farmer bodies gave the protest call, stressing that they will block the highways as a part of "Road Roko (block the road)" protest. Delhi Police is also on alert amid the protests in neighbouring states.

Visuals showed protesters out on roads as many of them participated in rallies on their tractors. Many of them, wearing white Kurta pyajamas and chanting slogans against the new bills, were seen with flags and banners.

The state police is trying to take all measures to contain the situation. "We have planned traffic diversions. Whoever is coming from Delhi, Kurushketra, we have diversion plans for them. We have sufficient security force from headquarters. Most of the personnel have been deployed in Ambala because they plan to go to Delhi from here," senior police officer Abhishek Jorwal from Ambala told news agency ANI.

Three bills - Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 - were passed by the Lok Sabha earlier this week with a voice vote.

The government says the proposed laws are meant to help small and marginal farmers. However, the bills have triggered massive protests in agriculture-dependent states where farmers fear loss of livelihood.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 permits the electronic trading of farmers' produce and allows the setting up transaction platforms for facilitating direct online buying and selling of farm products.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill seeks to develop a national framework for farming agreements to empower farmers through networking with agribusiness firms, exporters and retailers.

However, the bills have stirred protests because farmers fear they will no longer get paid at the Minimum Support Price and commission agents fear they will be hit. Opposition parties say the bills are "anti-farmer" as the agriculture sector will be left to the fate of corporate interests.

"These news laws imposed by the government... we are protesting against them. It will be a huge injustice if farmers won't be given a choice about how to sell their produce," a farmer told ANI today.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar this morning said in Rajya Sabha: "I want to assure everyone that the bills have nothing to do with MSPs. MSPs were there and will continue. I would request everyone to reconsider their views on the farm bills. The two bills are historic and will bring a change in the lives of the farmers. The farmers will be able to freely trade their produce anywhere in the country."

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi had hit out at a "misinformation" campaign by the opposition over the MSP.



