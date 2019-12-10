Haryana Family Of Merchant Navy Officer Kidnapped By Pirates Prays For His Return

The vessel is now said to be safe and under the escort of the Nigerian Navy. (Representational)

The family members of a Merchant Navy officer who was among 18 Indians kidnapped by Nigerian pirates are hopeful that all the crew members will return to their home very soon and said that they are constantly in touch with the ship management company and the government.

The ship, belonging to Mumbai-based ''Anglo-Eastern Sheep Management India Private Limited,'' left on December 3 to transport oil to New Zealand. On December 4, the ship was reportedly hijacked by pirates near the western coast of Nigeria.

The vessel is now said to be safe and under the escort of the Nigerian Navy. The whereabouts and details of crew members are yet to be ascertained.

Jai Singh, a resident of Daroli Ahir village in Haryana's Mahendragarh district was among the kidnapped. Jai Singh, who belongs to a family of farmers, joined the Merchant Navy in 2012 after pursuing a course in the same field and has been working in the company for the last two years.

Jai Singh's father, Surendra Singh, said that a letter had come to him in a response from the company over the issue, which further assured him that his son will be brought back home safely very soon.

"I had talked to my son on December 1. He was part of a crew that went to Nigeria. On December 4, The shipping company called me and informed me about the hijacking of the ship," Surendra said.

"We are constantly in touch with the company. The government and the company are working to bring them back. They are regularly informing about the progress," he added.

Meanwhile, Amit Sharma, who worked with Jai Singh in the same company, reached his home on Monday, assured Jai Singh's family that the company was making all efforts to release his son soon.

Amit Sharma informed that pirate groups were active near Nigeria in West Africa who carried out such abduction incidents.

"The pirate groups carry out such incidents in that area. They have some demand. This is being negotiated on behalf of the company and soon this entire matter will be resolved," Amit Sharma said.