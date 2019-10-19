Haryana Elections 2019: Congress Has Accepted Defeat In Haryana: PM Modi

PM said people would have to decide between those who delivered and those who indulged in misdeeds (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the Congress, saying it has already "accepted defeat" in the Haryana assembly elections.

Addressing his second rally of the day, PM Modi was referring to a video in which three Congress leaders at the parliament complex were allegedly seen discussing prospects of the party in the polls.

"You clearly understand the situation of the Congress. What is their position now? Recently, a video of them went viral. It was clear that they were saying that it would be enough if they could win 10-15 seats," the PM said, adding that those who have accepted their defeat could do nothing for Haryana.

He also alleged that the state leader in the video was insulted by other party leaders.

"I was surprised that the poor Haryana leader was replying with folded hands and the other Congress leader was showing his anger? Have you seen the video? Will you tolerate such an insult of Haryana? Could such ''netagiri'' bring pride and raise honour of Haryana," said PM Modi.

Taking a dig at the opposition parties, the PM said people would have to decide between those who delivered and those who indulged in misdeeds.

Appealing for support, the PM Modi said, "During the five years of the BJP government at the Centre and in Haryana, most of the time was consumed in cleaning up, filling old potholes and removing bad things."

Now, the "double engine" (BJP government at the centre and in Haryana) would pick pace, he said.

PM Modi also attacked the Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party, stating that people of the state has rejected its politics and strategy.

"Today, if there is an unprecedented support for the BJP, it is because of the works carried out by the government and ''kaarnama'' (misdeeds) of the opposition," he said.

On the one side, the BJP government was implementing welfare programmes and on the other hand, the opposition parties were busy in "internal fighting", PM Modi said. "They were busy in breaking hearts and destabilising their own parties," he alleged.

Lauding the state government, the PM claimed that the BJP in Haryana had provided a clean and stable government besides ensuring equitable development without discriminating on the basis of caste and region.

