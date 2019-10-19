Haryana Assembly Election 2019: PM Narendra Modi Sharpens Attack On Congress Over Article 370, Says It Led To 'Systematic Failure'

Haryana Assembly Polls 2019: PM Narendra Modi spoke about the harm caused by Article 370 over decades

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today sharpened his attack on the Congress, alleging that their wrong policies led to "systematic failure" in Jammu and Kashmir over decades and weakened India's national security on a continuous basis over the last 70 years.

Addressing a large gathering in Ellenabad in Haryana's Sirsa district on the last day of campaigning for the 2019 Haryana Assembly election, PM Modi attacked the Congress on the Article 370 issue, highlighting that it was a temporary provision, but for 70 years the Congress did nothing about it, while the people of Jammu and Kashmir faced a systematic degradation in the state.

Prime Minister Modi spoke about how the Congress didn't do enough when Pakistan occupied parts of Kashmir, which is now referred to as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He then went on to explain how the Sufi culture, which was deep-rooted in Jammu and Kashmir, was systematically destroyed. Again, the Congress government watched in silence, he said.

This was followed by destroying the social fabric in the state, leading to divisiveness among Kashmiris, who the Prime Minister said are peace-loving people. "Decades of spreading hate in society, which was fueled by Pakistan, led to the systematic destruction of the social fabric of the state," he said. Yet again, the Congress government "turned a blind eye", he said, adding that "Each time the sword of the temporary Article 370 was used to create a fear."

The Prime Minister also said that "four lakh Kashmiri Pandits were then forced to leave their homes in the valley, and under the threat of guns and bombs, Pakistan introduced cross-border terror, and overshadowed the culture of peace and Sufism."

Crediting his government for making India united and strong, PM Modi said, "The BJP government took a bold decision and ended this temporary provision," adding, "When you made me permanent for five years, why would I allow this temporary thing to go on. All of India wants these hurdles removed. Jammu and Kashmir too, want to see faster progress and better development."

He also attacked the Congress on the Kartarpur Corridor issue, saying that for 70 years the Sikh devotees had to seek 'darshan' of the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara using binoculars.

He said the inability to bring Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in the Indian territory during Partition was a mistake.

Polling for the 90-member Haryana Assembly election will happen in a single phase on Monday, October 21, and the result will be declared by the Election Commission of India on Thursday, October 24.



