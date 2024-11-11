Haryana Doubles Fine For Stubble Burning, Rs 1.65 Lakh Collected In Fines

The revised EC rates are designed to deter farmers from engaging in stubble burning (Representational)

In a stricter move to curb air pollution, the Haryana government has doubled the fine for stubble burning, now for two acres of land the farmers will have to pay an environmental compensation fee of Rs 5,000 up from Rs 2,500 and the fine collection so far stands at Rs 1.65 lakh.

Deputy Director of Agriculture, Babu Lal said, "In Kaithal district, 172 cases of stubble burning have been identified so far and 67 cases were uncertain but we have registered cases on 93 of them. The fine collection so far stands at Rs 1.65 lakh. According to the new rules, the fine for land up to 2 acres has been doubled from Rs 2500 to Rs 5000."

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has taken a significant step to curb stubble burning by issuing orders to ensure the imposition of revised Environmental Compensation (EC) in cases of stubble burning instances.

The directive was issued on November 7, 2024, and is addressed to the Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi, according to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change press release.

According to the notification of the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Delhi region and adjoining areas (imposition, collection and utilization of environmental compensation for stubble burning) Amendment Rules, 2024 by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change vide Notification No. G.S.R. 690(E) dated November 6, rates of EC for stubble burning have been revised.

Under the revised rules from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, farmers with less than two acres who earlier paid Rs 2,500 will now have to pay Rs 5,000, the release mentioned.

Whereas, farmers having an area of land of two acres or more but less than five acres who used to pay Rs 5,000 earlier will now have to pay Rs 10000 as per the amended rules. Farmers having an area of land of more than five acres who used to pay Rs 15,000 will now have to pay Rs 30,000.

The Commission through its order issued on November 7, has authorized all Nodal and Supervisory Officers appointed by the respective governments in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, NCR areas of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to impose fines and collect Environmental Compensation from farmers causing air pollution by stubble burning, as per the revised rates. This order is required to be implemented by the respective state governments with immediate effect.

The revised EC rates are designed to deter farmers from engaging in stubble burning and other practices that significantly contribute to air pollution in the region.

