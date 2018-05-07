Cop Shot Dead As 4 Men Try To Free Accused In Haryana Court Complex A police constable was killed when four men opened fired in a court complex in Haryana's Bhiwani as they tried to free a man accused in a kidnapping case

A police constable was shot dead by four men today in a court complex in Haryana's Bhiwani district as they tried to free a man who is accused in a kidnapping case. Two of the men who shot dead the police officer were arrested, while the others escaped, the police said.



Head constable Bhagirath died on the spot, senior police officer Ganga Ram Punia said.



The accused in the kidnapping case, Jai Kumar, and Sunil, were being escorted to a prison van after appearing in court when the four armed men barged into the court complex and opened fire in order to free Kumar, the police said.



Panic gripped the court complex following the incident. The assailants, identified as Sumit and Manjit, were overpowered by other policemen and people at the court complex.



Mr Punia said a motorcycle, a pick-up van and some weapons were seized. He said both Kumar and Sunil were currently lodged in judicial custody.



A case has been registered in connection with the incident and further investigation was on, he said.



In a similar incident, in 2015, a policeman was killed and two others were injured inside Delhi's



Head constable Ram Kumar, who was accompanying the undertrial received three bullet injuries to his head and chest and died on the spot.



"The gang entered the court and opened fire when they saw Irfan. He was injured and has been hospitalised," Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Sanjay Beniwal had said.



With inputs from agencies



