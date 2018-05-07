Cop Shot Dead As 4 Men Try To Free Accused In Haryana Court Complex

Head constable Bhagirath died on the spot, senior police officer Ganga Ram Punia said.
The accused in the kidnapping case, Jai Kumar, and Sunil, were being escorted to a prison van after appearing in court when the four armed men barged into the court complex and opened fire in order to free Kumar, the police said.
Panic gripped the court complex following the incident. The assailants, identified as Sumit and Manjit, were overpowered by other policemen and people at the court complex.
Mr Punia said a motorcycle, a pick-up van and some weapons were seized. He said both Kumar and Sunil were currently lodged in judicial custody.
A case has been registered in connection with the incident and further investigation was on, he said.
In a similar incident, in 2015, a policeman was killed and two others were injured inside Delhi's Karkardooma court premises, when four men fired at an undertrial from a rival gang.
Head constable Ram Kumar, who was accompanying the undertrial received three bullet injuries to his head and chest and died on the spot.
"The gang entered the court and opened fire when they saw Irfan. He was injured and has been hospitalised," Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Sanjay Beniwal had said.
