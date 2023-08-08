Haryana Congress Delegation Stopped From Entering Nuh By Police

6 people, including 2 home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes in UK. (File)

A 10-member delegation of Haryana Congress on its way to visit violence-hit areas in Nuh on Tuesday was stopped by police just before they entered Rojka Meo village in the district.

A senior police officer said the delegation was stopped in view of the curfew imposed at the place and cited security concerns for the delegation. The delegation returned after that, police said.

The Congress delgation was led by Haryana Congress chief Uday Bhan.

Meanwhile, a total of 312 people have been arrested and 106 taken into preventive detention in connection with the communal clashes in Haryana.

Besides, 142 FIRs have been registered in places including Nuh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Rewari, Panipat and Bhiwani, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said in a statement on Tuesday.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by mobs.

Opposition parties in Haryana have alleged that the violence in Nuh was the result of the failure of the BJP-JJP government.

