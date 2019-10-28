Congress Asks New Haryana Government For Time Frame On Election Promises

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja says BJP should also fulfill promises made before 2014 elections.

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja today said that after forming the government in the state, the BJP and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) should give a time frame by which they will fulfill their poll promises.

Stressing that both parties had levelled serious allegations against each other during electioneering, the Congress leader in a statement said: "People of the state want to know the time frame by when those promises will be fulfilled and allegations investigated."

When in the opposition, the JJP had alleged a cash for-jobs scam and drug menace, Ms Selja said, adding that now people were "questioning it" for extending support to the BJP despite "opposing them tooth and nail" during electioneering.

"People are seeing this as a betrayal of faith," she said referring to the post-poll alliance between the two parties.

The state Congress chief said the BJP had made many promises in the 2014 elections, which it "failed to fulfill" in the past five years of its rule.

"The BJP government should also fulfill the promises made before the 2014 elections along with the promises made during these elections," she said.

"The people of the state are intelligent and they understand the whole game played by the two parties. If both parties respect people's sentiments, then they should publicly state their position on electoral promises as well as allegations levelled against each other," she added.

