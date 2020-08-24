Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today joined the list of politicians who got infected with the deadly coronavirus. In a tweet, he informed that he has tested positive for the illness.

"I was tested for Novel Corona Virus today. My test report has returned positive. I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately," he tweeted.

I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately. — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) August 24, 2020

This comes on a day Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta tested positive for the virus two before the state assembly session starts. Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa will be presiding over the House proceedings, which starts on August 26.

Hours before announcing his illness, Mr Khattar had wished Mr Gupta a speedy recovery. "Take all precautions and take care. I pray to God for your speedy recovery," he tweeted in Hindi.

Two state MLAs have also tested positive today. "The Assembly Speaker and two other MLAs have tested positive for coronavirus," Haryana Minister Anil Vij informed.

It had been made mandatory for all MLAs of the Haryana Assembly, including the Speaker, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and ministers to get their COVID-19 tests conducted and only those who turn out negative will be allowed to attend the session.

A COVID-19 negative certificate, not older than three days before the start of the session, will also be mandatory for anyone entering the Vidhan Sabha complex during the session, including officials.

With inputs from PTI