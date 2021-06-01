Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Receives Second Dose Of Covid Vaccine

ML Khattar was administered the second dose of Covid vaccine today

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was administered the second dose of the Covid vaccine today.

The chief minister had received his first dose of the vaccine on April 30 after which he urged people to do the same.

"Let us contribute towards building a safe nation and making India corona free. Today I have taken first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. I appeal to the people of the state, to take the vaccine and encourage others around you to do the same," ML Kattar had tweeted in Hindi after the first dose.

Haryana has administered 58,87,571 doses of Covid-19 vaccines - 48,91,726 people have received their first dose and 9,95,845 have received both jabs of the vaccine.